Famous dog ‘is served up in Chinese restaurant after being abducted from farm’

(Before you give me grief about it, I know! I found it disgusting too! It’s the Daily Mail’s article. I didn’t write it. I love dogs, preferably without gravy. - DD)

(Imogene Garfinkel, UK Daily Mail) - A social media famous dog was allegedly served up as a dish in a Chinese restaurant after being kidnapped from a farm and slaughtered.

Chinese travel influencer Guo and his eight-year-old Border Collie, Chutou, were internet stars and together they amassed more than 1.5 million followers on Douyin, the country’s version of TikTok.

The canine accompanied his owner for years on journeys across China, from camping trips on snowy mountains to deserts, often guarding him outside his tent at night.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), which first published the story, Guo recently left Chutou at home with his parents, to embark on a solo road trip in Georgia.

But the dog went missing on May 11, the outlet claimed, with surveillance footage allegedly showing two strangers taking him away on an electric bike.

On May 26, Guo - who had returned to China to search for the dog - located the man accused of stealing…

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