First Ever ‘Giga-Dive’ Coaster Coming to Texas for Theme Park Anniversary in 2026

From Clever Journeys:

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, TX, has announced a thrilling addition for its 65th anniversary in 2026. It’ll debut the tallest, fastest, longest, and first-ever giga (300+-foot-tall) dive coaster.

The new coaster, called Tormenta Rampaging Run, will highlight a few updates to the park’s Spain area. Other updates include a brand-new Spanish village, Rancho de la Tormenta, and a new restaurant, Cocina Abuela.

Tormenta Rampaging Run is themed to the Spanish tradition of the running of the bulls.

The coaster will provide riders with a fantastic view of the Dallas-Fort Worth area before they experience the world’s highest 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop.

Tormenta Rampaging Run will be 309 feet tall, 4199 feet long, and reach 87mph, which will make it the world’s tallest, longest, and fastest dive coaster.

The new attraction will also feature the highest…

