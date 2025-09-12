Multiple kangaroos escape from Texas rescue facility
Police in Texas helped corral multiple kangaroos that staged a marsupial jailbreak from the Waco Wildlife Rescue.
A passenger in a vehicle captured video Tuesday showing a kangaroo hopping through the middle of a Waco road.
The kangaroo turned out to be one of multiple marsupials to escape from the Waco Wildlife Rescue.
A KXXV-TV news crew was on hand to capture video as local police and rescue staff captured one of the loose 'roos.
It wasn't your typical patrol, but we helped get a jump on the situation. All escaped kangaroos are safely back home," police wrote on social media.
It was unclear what led to the escape.
