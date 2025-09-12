Multiple kangaroos escape from Texas rescue facility

Police in Texas helped corral multiple kangaroos that staged a marsupial jailbreak from the Waco Wildlife Rescue.

A passenger in a vehicle captured video Tuesday showing a kangaroo hopping through the middle of a Waco road.

The kangaroo turned out to be one of multiple marsupials to escape from the Waco Wildlife Rescue.

A KXXV-TV news crew was on hand to capture video as local police and rescue staff captured one of the loose 'roos.

It wasn't your typical patrol, but we helped get a jump on the situation. All escaped kangaroos are safely back home," police wrote on social media.

It was unclear what led to the escape.

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight