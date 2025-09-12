Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III's avatar
Cheramie III
3h

A little feel good

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dixie Drudge and others
Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
2h

I’m in the Waco area I didn’t hear about this story. TY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture