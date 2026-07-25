Off the Wall: This Plate's a TOO Personalized
Elderly Florida woman shocked by suggestive license plate
Elderly Florida woman shocked by suggestive license plate
(UPI) - A 76-year-old Florida woman received her new license plate in the mail and “went ballistic” when she saw the letter and number combination: “SQZ A55.”
Pompano Beach resident Nancy Dello Stritto said the license plate quickly became the talk of her retirement community.
“I don’t think a senior who is almost 77 will be driving around with a plate that has that to say,” Dello Stritto told CBS Miami. “When I saw that, I went ballistic. I said, ‘How could that pass inspection?’”
Dello Stritto said her first impulse was to demand a new plate, but her sons and friends have encouraged her to keep it.
“I’m resigned to it; maybe it was destined for it to be on my car,” she said. “I can handle it; maybe I’ll even…
Hilarious I would definitely sport that one