Elderly Florida woman shocked by suggestive license plate

(UPI) - A 76-year-old Florida woman received her new license plate in the mail and “went ballistic” when she saw the letter and number combination: “SQZ A55.”

Pompano Beach resident Nancy Dello Stritto said the license plate quickly became the talk of her retirement community.

“I don’t think a senior who is almost 77 will be driving around with a plate that has that to say,” Dello Stritto told CBS Miami. “When I saw that, I went ballistic. I said, ‘How could that pass inspection?’”

Dello Stritto said her first impulse was to demand a new plate, but her sons and friends have encouraged her to keep it.

“I’m resigned to it; maybe it was destined for it to be on my car,” she said. “I can handle it; maybe I’ll even…

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