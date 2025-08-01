What’s Behind the 2025 Decline?

Prices have a well-documented habit of defying gravity. These days, waxing nostalgic about $2-per-gallon gas sounds like something lifted from a grandparent’s tall tale—right up there with walking uphill both ways to the gas station to grab a gallon of gas for 25 cents. College tuition climbs like it’s trying to summit Everest. Grocery bills are inflating faster than a politician’s ego. As for used cars? Let’s just say there are rusted-out jalopies on the market today with asking prices that would’ve bought a brand-new luxury vehicle not long ago.

In an economy where prices seem to climb higher than a cat stuck in a tree, there’s one surprising area where the numbers are actually heading south. That might be great news if you’re a winged nocturnal entity with a curious fondness for baby teeth, but for kids banking on a payout for their latest dental donation, it’s a serious letdown.

If you feel like the Tooth Fairy has been cutting corners lately—maybe slipping coins where bills once reigned supreme—you’re not alone. We first tackled this pint-sized financial juggernaut back in 2017, in “Tooth Fairy Budget Grows by an Arm and a Leg.” At the time, we noted that the value of a baby tooth had climbed to the kind of valuation that might tempt dentists to become the next cryptocurrency dealers. But oh, what a difference eight years and an economic backslide can make…

