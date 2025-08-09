From the Babylon Bee:

With new reports indicating that President Trump's administration has reduced the Internal Revenue Service workforce by a staggering 25% since January, tens of thousands of former IRS employees are now looking for work. But what does the job market look like for them?

The Babylon Bee has put together the following list to help laid-off IRS workers land on their feet:

Pretty much any job at the DMV: Unpleasant government positions nobody in the general public wants to interact with? A natural fit. Mugger: Jumping out of a dark alley to demand all of someone's money. Sounds about right. Fill-in host of CBS's The Late Show: Wait, never mind. Proctologist: Another job that's perfect for someone accustomed to probing people in the most uncomfortable and invasive ways possible. Middle management on the Death Star: A simple, lateral move from one evil empire to another. Summer spot on the…

