Trump Reportedly Set to Troll Joe Biden Hard with What’s in His White House Portrait

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Joe Biden’s official White House portrait will highlight the use of his autopen, a device now at the center of congressional and executive branch investigations.

Speaking to Daily Caller reporter Reagan Reese while previewing updates planned for the White House, Trump displayed a sketch of Biden’s portrait, which he said will be installed on the “Presidential Wall of Fame” in the Rose Garden.

“We put up a picture of the autopen,” Trump said, noting that the image is expected to be unveiled within two weeks.

It was not immediately clear whether the portrait would depict Biden with the device or feature the autopen alone.

Trump, alongside Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Communications Director Steven Cheung, presented Reese with different versions of the portrait, explaining that he preferred a black-and-white option without Biden smiling.

“I’m using—show the other one that we’re using because I like it. This is going to be very controversial,” Trump said.

Reese responded that…

