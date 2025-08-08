Smokey the Bear arrests man for allegedly stealing his signs in Florida to sell on Facebook

Smokey the Bear helped law enforcement arrest a man for stealing his signs from across Florida and selling them on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect was posting the signs on Facebook Marketplace for $1,900 apiece, according to Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

"What happens when dumb criminals poke the bear?" Simpson wrote Wednesday on social media.

"Our Ag Law Team has a suspect in custody who traveled from Pensacola to Orlando stealing Smoky Bear signs from our state forests and selling them on Facebook Marketplace for $1,900 each," he continued. "Big thank you to Smokey the Bear for personally assisting in the arrest."

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was transported to jail following his arrest.

Simpson said the suspect could face jail time, although criminal charges are still pending, according to Fox 13.

"Smokey is always around our forest and just got lucky today that he saw the bad guy and got him handcuffed," Simpson told the outlet. "What an idiot, what an idiot."…

