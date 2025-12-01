Off the Wall - Vermin Skwall-Dog Takes the High Ground in Ft. Myers
Coyote causes a scene on ledge outside Florida hotel
Coyote causes a scene on ledge outside Florida hotel
A coyote that appeared to be stranded on a ledge outside a Florida hotel drew a crowd of onlookers, including police, before eventually finding its own way down.
The coyote was spotted about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Denison Parking garage, adjacent to the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers.
A witness attempted to chase the coyote away from the scene, but the canine instead fled to a second-story ledge outside the building.
Fort Myers police, firefighters and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel responded to the scene, but the coyote eventually hopped over a barrier on its own and returned to the interior of the garage.
FWC personnel monitored the coyote as it…