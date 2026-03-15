Fancy’s best friend is a donkey named Rose, who serves as a guide animal for the nearly-blind horse.

(UPI) - A Virginia woman’s pet horse was officially certified as the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 37 years and 329 days.

Fancy, a horse belonging to Paige Sigmon Blumer, was born April 1, 1988, and the duo, who share the same birthday, have been together since Blumer was just 8 years old and Fancy was 12.

Blumer submitted evidence of Fancy’s age to Guinness World Records, and she took over the title of oldest horse living from Baskaladd, a horse who died at the age of 38 in 2025.

“I would never have believed you if you told me at the age of 33 and 37, Fancy and I would still be together and sharing lifelong memories,” Blumer told Guinness World Records. “[We] have been confronted with many health battles as she has gotten older. [But she] never gives up and is such a strong-willed horse, and in return…

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