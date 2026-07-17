Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
28m

Way back in the 60’s, We used to have beebee gun fights. Just dont aim for the head, you’ll put your eye out.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture