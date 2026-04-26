70% of British Men Share Ancient DNA with King Tut

(Daily Kenn) - Tutankhamun, the Egyptian boy pharaoh who took the throne at age nine, shares a distant paternal lineage with up to 70 percent of British men and half of all Western European men through Y-chromosome haplogroup R1b1a2, Swiss geneticists have found.

Clearly, the genetic landscape of Egypt has changed considerably. The same demographic shift will likely occur in Europe as the far left continues to open the floodgates to migrants from the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa. (The thumbnail image, generated by ChatGPT, is somewhat misleading as it prominently highlights the appearance of modern Egyptians.)

As expected, the woke left finds the science disturbing and, true to form, have challenged it. The original findings were published in 2011.

Geneticists in Switzerland have determined that up to 70 percent of British men and half of all men in Western Europe share a common male ancestor with the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun.

The boy king, who ascended the throne at age 9 more than 3,300 years ago, carried the Y-chromosome haplogroup R1b1a2. More than 50 percent of men living today in Western Europe belong to this…

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