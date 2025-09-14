Sad: Kids Find A Secret World Behind Old Wardrobe, But It's Just Toledo, Ohio

From the Babylon Bee:

In a disappointing turn of events, four young siblings exploring their grandmother's attic stumbled upon a magical wardrobe that promised a fantastical adventure, only to discover it led to Toledo, Ohio instead.

"Not the wondrous and amazing world we expected," sobbed 12-year-old Emma Grant. "We pushed through all those smelly old fur coats, but instead of a magical forest, we got a strip mall with an AT&T Store."

The wardrobe initially sparked excitement when the kids heard faint sounds of what sounded like adventure beyond the creaky doors. However, their dreams of meeting a mythical, regal lion or befriending fauns or beavers were dashed as they emerged next to a vape shop and a shuttered Applebee's restaurant.

"I thought we'd at least get a cool prophecy or a sword," said 10-year-old Liam Grant. "Instead, we got a guy named Carl yelling at us to get off his lawn. He seemed weird."

Witnesses reported that the Toledo residents were equally as dismayed to see…

