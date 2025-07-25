California police released security video from a bizarre incident where a man wearing a bikini and a sun hat tried to rob a donut shop in Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded at a Winchell's donut shop in the Harvard Heights area on May 28. Video obtained by KMPH-TV shows the bikini-clad man in the kitchen pointing what looks like a gun while the workers toss objects at him, including cash.

As he leans down to pick up the cash, they ram him with a cart.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows one worker grabbing a chair and throwing it at the man before he flees from the scene.

Police said they were later able to find the man in an alley of a nearby apartment complex in July. Body camera video shows the confrontation as an officer tries to get the man to stand down.

At one point…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight