Off the Wall: What Dumbass Tries to Rob a Donut Shop? In a Bikini No Less!
Dude Searching for a Free Trip to a Mental Health Facility?
California police released security video from a bizarre incident where a man wearing a bikini and a sun hat tried to rob a donut shop in Los Angeles.
The incident unfolded at a Winchell's donut shop in the Harvard Heights area on May 28. Video obtained by KMPH-TV shows the bikini-clad man in the kitchen pointing what looks like a gun while the workers toss objects at him, including cash.
As he leans down to pick up the cash, they ram him with a cart.
Surveillance video from outside the store shows one worker grabbing a chair and throwing it at the man before he flees from the scene.
Police said they were later able to find the man in an alley of a nearby apartment complex in July. Body camera video shows the confrontation as an officer tries to get the man to stand down.
At one point…