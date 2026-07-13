The McDonald Territory Border Patrol circa 1961

McDonald County’s 1961 Secession Attempt: From 1961 to 1963, McDonald County functioned as a sovereign entity

(Ty Parks, KOAM) - n 1961, McDonald County made a bold decision: it would no longer be part of Missouri.

The secession wasn’t driven by political ideology or Civil War-era grievances. Instead, it stemmed from a bureaucratic oversight that struck at the heart of the county’s economy. When the state removed Highway 71 in 1960, the road change isolated McDonald County geographically. One year later, state officials compounded the problem by leaving the county off Missouri’s official family vacation map.

For a county that depended heavily on tourism, the exclusion felt like an existential threat.

“Some people would think that McDonald County tried to secede from the state like Civil War time,” said Robin Chapman, president of the McDonald County Historical Society. “No, it was 1961 because they left us off as a vacation land map.”

The oversight sparked an unprecedented response. McDonald County residents, particularly those in Noel, decided to take matters into their own hands. They would operate as an independent territory, complete with the trappings of statehood.

A Territory With Its Own Government

From 1961 to 1963, McDonald County functioned as a sovereign entity. The territory issued its own visas and stamps for McDonald County citizens to use. Residents established a militia to patrol the border, stopping vehicles and trains to…

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