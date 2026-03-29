(This has got to feel rather shtoopid, even in Kalifornia - DD)

UCLA Staff Must Talk to ‘Lonely’ Native American Museum Pieces at Tribe’s Request

(Tennessee Star) - UCLA staff “visit and talk to” Native American artifacts housed by the public university because some tribes believe the inanimate objects are “relatives and shouldn’t be left alone,” an employee said Tuesday during a webinar.

Allison Fischer-Olson, the university’s repatriation coordinator and curator of Native American cultures, made the comment during a webinar about the UCLA Fowler Museum’s efforts to comply with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

The federal law has to do with how public institutions handle Native American artifacts and human remains in their collections.

First enacted in 1990, it initially required public institutions to offer to return Native American human remains to their descendants. However, some scholars have expressed concerns about recent regulatory expansions leading to overreach, such as with the Fowler Museum’s recent return of over 760 lots of cultural items just last month.

The Biden administration made a series of regulatory changes to the NAGPRA law in 2024, including “the introduction of the concept of duty of care,” Fischer-Olson said.

Now, public universities must “consult” tribes about “culturally appropriate…

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