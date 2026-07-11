The Hybrids Living Amongst Us

(Before you go off, I didn’t write it I just found it an interesting question. - DD)

(Anonymous) - What if the greatest mystery of our time is not hiding somewhere among the stars? What if it is already walking beside us?

For generations humanity has been captivated by stories of unexplained encounters, mysterious visitors, and legends of beings who looked human but were not entirely human. Ancient civilizations spoke of gods descending from the heavens. Religious texts describe heavenly beings interacting with mankind. Indigenous cultures tell stories of star people. Modern reports speak of unidentified aerial phenomena and alleged encounters with nonhuman intelligence.

Now another question has entered the conversation.

Could hybrids be living amongst us?

Let us begin with what we know.

Is there proof? Not that we’ve seen.

There is currently no publicly available evidence proving that human and nonhuman hybrids exist or are living among the general population. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and that evidence has not been publicly presented however, something unusual happened recently…

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