Near-naked bandit — wearing nothing but a tablecloth — arrested for string of alleged car robberies

(New York Post) - A near-naked bandit went on a wild carjacking spree through a Georgia neighborhood while wearing nothing but a tablecloth — until he was ultimately cuffed in the buff.

Peach State cops received a report Friday of a stolen vehicle that was believed to be in the possession of the nude suspect, Mackienzy Kahl, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced on Saturday.

Later that day, police found the vehicle, but Kahl was not inside it. Witnesses told authorities he fled on foot, and officers noticed signs he may have been “exposed to chemicals” while inside the car, cops said.

The chemical Kahl was supposedly exposed to is not immediately clear, though police bodycam footage showed arriving officers discussing whether Kahl had suffered chlorine burns and showed an abandoned pool servicing truck.

While officers searched for Kahl, multiple 911 calls were received about a…

