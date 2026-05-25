Cat lost in California reunited with Georgia family 7 years later

(UPI) - A Georgia family was reunited with their pet cat seven years after the feline vanished during a move in California.

The Davidson family said they adopted their cat, Dodger, as a kitten in 2016.

The family was moving from California to Florida in 2018 when Dodger escaped from a friend’s vehicle in the Fresno area.

Dodger’s fate was unknown for seven years, until a volunteer with Fresno Trap and Release found one of the cats that had been rounded up for the spay and neuter program was microchipped.

The cat turned out to be Dodger, whose family now lives in Georgia.

Sydney Sherman with Fresno TNR had already been planning a trip to Florida, and made arrangements to…

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