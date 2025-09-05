First, Be Skinny. Second, Don't Get Shtoopid! Yes, He was Naked. And, No, It Wasn’t Pretty.

Officers in Mount Pleasant (SC) responded to Shem Creek Sunday, where a man allegedly caused a scene, jumping into the water and blocking boats from being able to move.

Police were called to Vickery’s Bar and Grill on Shrimp Boat Lane around 2 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

They learned that a man identified as 41-year-old Joel Gratton asked to get on a man’s boat, and when he was told no, Gratton started cussing, jumping into other people’s boats before jumping into the water, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department report.

Witnesses said Gratton was also on the private dock across from Muddys, which has clearly posted no trespassing signs.

Authorities found Gratton floating in the water, still cursing and blocking boats from using the waterway. Police told Gratton he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, but he kept on swimming, yelling for them to leave him alone.

Police, alongside backup from the Charleston Harbor Unit and the Coast Guard, watched as Gratton swam for about an hour. As he was swimming, Gatton allegedly threatened to assault and kill officers for trying to arrest him…

