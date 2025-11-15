Indiana man digs up 2.71-carat gem at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas

An Indiana man visiting Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas spotted something shiny on his shovel and confirmed it was a 2.71-carat white diamond.

Paoli resident Dewy White said he and his wife spent two days at Crater of Diamonds State Park at the start of their long road trip, and they enjoyed their time so much they decided to stop again on their way home.

White said he came armed with some screens he bought from a store in Murfreesboro prior to his second visit and he and his wife ended up in the Canary Hill area by the south wash pavilion.

“A very nice gentleman I met on my first day out here suggested that area,” White told Arkansas State Parks officials. “He seemed like he knew what he was doing, and it looked like a nice, shaded spot.”

White said he knew the object he unearthed was something different from the…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight