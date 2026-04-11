CMMG MK4 DL-44 Blaster .22LR

Many years ago I used to pass up the old Broomhandle Mausers that Han’s Blaster was created from at local gunshows for $100. It was like they grew on trees. Wish I hadn’t now. This AR-based ‘copy’ lists for 899.99! - DD

(AmmoLand) - or Star Wars fans and rimfire shooters alike, the CMMG MK4 DL-44 Blaster is the kind of gun that instantly grabs your attention. Inspired by the iconic look of Han Solo’s legendary blaster, this .22 LR pistol brings sci-fi style into the real world with a hand-carved grip, custom muzzle device, and battle-worn finish that give it serious cinematic appeal.

It is not just a novelty piece, either. Under that unmistakable space-gun profile is a functional semi-auto .22 built on CMMG’s proven platform, making it a fun range gun for collectors, plinkers, and anyone who has ever wanted to own something that looks like it came straight out of a galaxy far, far away.

Top Features

Limited-run DL-44 Blaster styling with hand-carved grip

Battle-worn Cerakote finish makes each pistol look unique

Lightweight 3.3 lb setup for easy handling

4.5″ barrel with 1/2×28 threads for added versatility

Semi-auto .22 LR fun with a 10-round capacity

The CMMG MK4 DL-44 Blaster delivers more than just looks. It gives shooters a…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight