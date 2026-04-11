Off the Wall: You Can Buy Han's Blaster, FOR REAL! (Kinda)
CMMG MK4 DL-44 Blaster .22LR
CMMG MK4 DL-44 Blaster .22LR
Many years ago I used to pass up the old Broomhandle Mausers that Han’s Blaster was created from at local gunshows for $100. It was like they grew on trees. Wish I hadn’t now. This AR-based ‘copy’ lists for 899.99! - DD
(AmmoLand) - or Star Wars fans and rimfire shooters alike, the CMMG MK4 DL-44 Blaster is the kind of gun that instantly grabs your attention. Inspired by the iconic look of Han Solo’s legendary blaster, this .22 LR pistol brings sci-fi style into the real world with a hand-carved grip, custom muzzle device, and battle-worn finish that give it serious cinematic appeal.
It is not just a novelty piece, either. Under that unmistakable space-gun profile is a functional semi-auto .22 built on CMMG’s proven platform, making it a fun range gun for collectors, plinkers, and anyone who has ever wanted to own something that looks like it came straight out of a galaxy far, far away.
Top Features
Limited-run DL-44 Blaster styling with hand-carved grip
Battle-worn Cerakote finish makes each pistol look unique
Lightweight 3.3 lb setup for easy handling
4.5″ barrel with 1/2×28 threads for added versatility
Semi-auto .22 LR fun with a 10-round capacity
The CMMG MK4 DL-44 Blaster delivers more than just looks. It gives shooters a…