Quebec Premier Bails As Province Flirts With Leaving Canada Entirely

(Liberty Unyielding) - Quebec Premier François Legault resigned Wednesday as a separatist party surges in the polls and threatens to tear Canada’s second-largest province from the federation.

Legault announced his exit at the Quebec City legislature ahead of the Oct. 5 provincial vote, according to CBC News. His Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) party has cratered to just 10 percent support. The separatist Parti Québécois (PQ) had 31 percent support and appears poised to win a majority government, according to a Pallas Data poll.

The PQ’s leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has vowed to hold an independence referendum if elected, according to the Globe and Mail.

Quebec voters narrowly rejected sovereignty in 1995 when 50.58 percent chose to remain in Canada. A third vote could fracture the country at a moment of economic uncertainty.

Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University, told the Associated Press that…

