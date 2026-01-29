Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
2h

Meanwhile Alberta is also talking about leaving Canada and taking their oil with them

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture