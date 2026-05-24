DON’T

(Franklin Sanders, The Moneychanger) - “Son of man, what is that proverb that ye have in the land of Israel, saying, The days are prolonged, and every vision faileth? Tell them therefore, Thus saith the Lord GOD; I will make this proverb to cease, and they shall no more use it as a proverb in Israel; but say unto them, The days are at hand, and the effect of every vision.” — Ezekiel 12:22-23

“In spite of failures which I lament, of errors which I now see and acknowledge, or of the present aspect of affairs, do I despair the future? The truth is this, the march of Providence is so slow, our desires so impatient, the work of progress is so immense, and our means of aiding it so feeble, the life of humanity is so long, that of the individual so brief, that we often see only the ebb of the advancing wave and are thus discouraged. It is history that teaches us to hope.” — Robert E. Lee

While it may seem Southern overreaching to set quotations from Ezekiel and Robert E. Lee side by side, it’s really not. They deal with the same problem: how do we keep up our courage when God moves so slowly and mysteriously to do justice, to punish the wicked, and to build his kingdom?

Living in a degenerate age is not easy. On one hand we have to fight the…

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