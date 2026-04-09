Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Morgan's avatar
Donald Morgan
7h

There is no coexistence with evil!

Reply
Share
Liberty Or Death💚🇧🇷💛♥️🇺🇸💙🤍's avatar
Liberty Or Death💚🇧🇷💛♥️🇺🇸💙🤍
2h

American veterans patriots, need to take action and kick theses evils out of our country, all the states running by democrats =communist are out of control and they’re pop up babies like rats no planning at all, they’re ready to take over our land with their radicals evil beliefs👿

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture