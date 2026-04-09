Muslims Desecrate 9-11 Memorials

(Todd Starnes) - Muslims desecrated memorials to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and in Concord, California. The memorials were erected to remember the day that Muslims waged jihad on American soil and slaughtered nearly 3,000 of our fellow countrymen.

In Concord, the Muslims draped a banner over a 9-11 memorial inside the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. It was later removed after much outrage from local residents.

Danny Kimmel told NBC News the 9/11 memorial located in front of the cemetery where his mother is buried.

“I felt a punch to the gut type of thing,” he said. “To see that sign on that memorial is kind of nutty is my thoughts.”

And in New York City, Muslim prayer rugs were thrown across a memorial to the more than 400 firefighters who were killed on 9/11.

One firefighter wrote, “As someone who respects the sacrifices made by all FDNY members, I believe the Muslim group involved, along with city leadership, showed…

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