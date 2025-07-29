Russia-gate is now back in the news, with newly declassified documents largely debunking the claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to elect Donald Trump.

Documents now show that the NSA and FBI had “low confidence” that Russia stole the DNC emails and released them to Wikileaks, despite the fact that they claimed they had solid proof at the time.

They also show that the intelligence assessment was “based on the forensic evidence identified by a private cyber-firm,” referring to the Hillary Clinton campaign contracted private security firm “Crowdstrike,” whose CEO Shawn Henry admitted had “no evidence” that Russia exfiltrated data from the DNC server.

For many, Russia-gate is seen as a partisan scandal, with Trump supporters arguing the hoax was simply a Democratic plot to take down Donald Trump.

However, there is an often-ignored geopolitical implication behind Russia-gate. It was a neo-con Psy-Op designed to launch a new cold war with Russia, and eventually lead to the proxy war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, which has resulted in one million people being killed or…

