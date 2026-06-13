10,000 Arrested in Months-long Memphis Anti-Crime Operation, US Marshals Say

(Jack Phillips, Epoch Times) - More than 10,000 suspects have been arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, since last fall as part of a sweeping anti-crime operation.

The U.S. Marshals Service said on Wednesday that the Memphis Safe Task Force arrested another 42 people on Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,000 arrests since September 2025. The multi-agency partnership also has recovered 1,708 illegal firearms so far, it added.

“This is a significant milestone for the dedicated men and women working around the clock to end street and violent crime in Memphis,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. marshal for the Western District of Tennessee that oversees Memphis.

“By removing these illicit firearms from Memphis streets and making 10,000 arrests, we have achieved unprecedented results, not just for the Task Force, but for all the residents and visitors to our beloved city. I am extremely proud of the work they have done and that they will continue to do to fulfill the President’s pledge.”

The task force was signed into law by President Donald Trump last…

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