The Fatigue Is Real: Americans Are Tired of Being Canceled for Noticing

The fatigue is real, and it’s showing up everywhere. Ordinary Americans are sick of walking on eggshells. They’re tired of pretending not to see what’s in front of them, and they’re worn out from being called racist for the crime of noticing.

Talk to people off the record and you’ll hear the same line over and over: “I’m not afraid of being wrong, I’m afraid of being called racist.” That’s the atmosphere we live in. People aren’t scared of debate. They’re scared of the label that ends debate.

You don’t need to be a sociologist to see what’s happening in the country. Crime is up in the nation’s cities. Schools are pumping out kids who can’t read, but who can recite activist slogans word for word. Family structures are collapsing. Drugs, gangs and dysfunction have become permanent fixtures. Those are observations, not opinions. But try saying them out loud and watch how fast someone calls HR.

This is what cancel culture has become. The punishment doesn’t fit the crime, because noticing is the crime.

The Weapon of Accusation

Accusations of racism are no longer serious charges meant to confront actual prejudice. They’ve become a weapon—a social silencer. It’s not about what you believe, it’s about shutting you up before the…

