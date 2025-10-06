Is Oregon Seceding From The Union?

The rule of law depends on all parties agreeing to abide by certain conventions and to play by the rules. When individuals stop doing so, we have crime. When they start doing so in large numbers, we have anarchy. When they start doing so at the state and national level, we have civil war.

We went through a civil war once, when entire states decided they no longer would abide by the edicts of the … federal government. South Carolina took the critical step when it declared it would go its own way and ordered Washington to withdraw its troops from Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor.

Oregon may be edging its way toward a similar step.

The ICE facility in Portland has been under siege for months. There are nightly attacks by organized Antifa units. Every glass surface in the facility has long since been boarded up. Sizeable units of federal law enforcement fight what amount to pitched battles with Antifa forces daily. President Trump has sent additional ICE agents to Portland and is now sending federalized elements of the Oregon National Guard.

The State of Oregon and the City of Portland refuse to step in and disperse the Antifa forces. To the contrary, they regularly express solidarity with…

