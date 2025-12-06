British man arrested in England for posing with shotgun while on vacation, IN FLORIDA!

John Richelieu-Booth, a 50-year-old self-employed IT contractor from England, was arrested by British police after returning home from a vacation in Florida for posing awkwardly while holding a Remington 870 shotgun in the Sunshine State.

Richelieu-Booth told the British newspaper The Telegraph that he was completely shocked by the “Orwellian” decision made by his local constabulary, the West Yorkshire Police, who first warned him about the picture he posted on his social media but then arrested him several hours later.

Criminal charges against the man changed over time.

Richelieu-Booth was first charged with “possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence” and even stalking after he posted the now infamous photo. However, these charges were later dropped.

Another charge of posting “any writing/sign/visible representation with intent to cause harassment/alarm or distress” was filed but also dropped. Apparently, Richelieu-Booth then faced what the British legal system calls a “public order offence.”

Thankfully, all charges now appear to have been dropped, and Richelieu-Booth is…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight