Truth vs Yankee Myth

(Jeff Paulk, Southern Vindicator) - Since this is Confederate History Month, I will try to put out some extra articles in commemoration of it.

It is only right that we set aside a month to celebrate our Confederate ancestors and the proud heritage they passed on to us. Unlike what is spewed out by academian chowderheads concerning the War of Northern Aggression, we have the truth on our side. All they have is myth (lies).

We who have the Confederate blood of our ancestors coursing through our veins are blessed with a real and rich heritage. Our ancestors fought against insurmountable odds and won many of the battles in that war. Being outnumbered 3, 4, and 5 to one and still coming out victorious in battles against the most powerful army on earth is no small feat. Our ancestors fought with heart, and for a purpose. They fought to defend their homes and families from the unrestrained terror and horror of the Yankee invaders. They fought for the right of self-determination, liberty from tyranny, and independence, just as their colonial ancestors did before them.

The Yankee Myth says they “fought to free the slaves”.

The Truth says there were over 429,000 slaves in the Union during the War, so if they were actually on a “freedom campaign”, why did they not first…

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