Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog
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I was openly mocked for my Southern accent in an officer class at Ft. Knox, KY. I smiled and told the class, "go ahead and deduct 100 IQ points now. When we start to have a conversation, I will get them all back and make you pay." We all actually turned into good friends.

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