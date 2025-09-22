How Do We Know The Left's Violence Is Orchestrated. They Told Us So.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz, raised an issue with FBI Director Kash Patel that others, including President Trump, have raised as well. “I want to more broadly encourage you to follow the money,” said Cruz. “The violence we are seeing is not purely organic. There is, I believe, significant money that is spreading dissension, that is spreading violence.”

As to whether the George Floyd riots of 2020 were orchestrated, Senator Cruz need look no further than an extraordinary article published by Time magazine in February 2021. The author, Molly Ball, laid out in exquisite detail what the article’s headlined described as “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.” The word “saved” is misleading. “Rigged” would be more accurate.

In assembling what a cynic might call the “Ball Dossier,” its author claimed “access to the group’s inner workings.” By “group,” Ball referred to an unlikely “cabal”—her word—of “left-wing activists and business titans.” Although not a perfect match with the French original, “Jacobin” serves as a useful…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight