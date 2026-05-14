Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

You have no idea how much land and resources were stolen from the people who were here before Europeans invasion cuz our land was South of New Orleans and we tried to fight to get it back but after a fire and a few hurricanes will wipe out all the land deeds

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