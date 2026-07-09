Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 at the Clanton Peach Jam Festival

(Comment - DD)

(The Prattville Dragoons) - Members of the Prattville Dragoons SCV Camp 1524 sponsored a recruiting booth at the Peach Jam Festival in Clanton on Saturday June 27th. It was a warm summer day but the Dragoons had a successful event providing a few SCV membership applications and chatting with men who expressed interest with the goal to start a new SCV camp in Clanton. Items from the camp stores were also sold including flags, car tags, caps and shotglasses emblazoned with the Confederate Battle Flag. Members of Camp 1524 at the Peach Jam Festival included Adjutant Butler who led the effort, Quartermaster Delegar, 2nd Lt Wade and 1st Lt Grooms.

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