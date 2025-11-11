3 Female Judges Side with Pensacola Iconoclasts

Save Southern Heritage FL announces today that the 1st District Court of Appeal, after more than two years, affirmed the decision of the lower court to dismiss the litigation charging the City of Pensacola wrongfully removed the historic Cenotaph from Lee Square in Pensacola.

Other plaintiffs in the case include the Ladies Memorial Association, who initially raised funds for and erected the memorial. The memorial to “Our Confederate Dead” was erected in 1891, after many years of fundraising and included tributes to Florida Governor Edward Aylsworth Perry, Former US Senator and CSA Secretary of the Navy Stephen R. Mallory and CSA President Jefferson Davis. The original founder were ladies from the area, including Angela Mallory, Ann Chipley, Annie J. McGuire and Laura Thornton.

“We are disappointed in the Court’s decision but will continue to pursue the restoration of the Cenotaph by any means possible,” said David McCallister, attorney for Plaintiffs. “The loss of this historic property is not just important to us but to the people of Florida who lost their cultural inheritance in the City’s hasty removal,” McCallister added. “We assert this case is of exceptional importance. It transcends the interests of the immediate parties and affects the broader public interest,” he said.

