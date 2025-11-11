Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenean McBrearty's avatar
Jenean McBrearty
2d

These judges are guilty of desecration of a burial monument —shall we remove the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, now that we know who most of them are? This is outrageous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture