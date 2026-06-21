The Most Persecuted People Nobody Is Allowed to Defend. And who, when they object to any of this, are told they are the oppressors.

(A.C. Rosenthal) - There is a class of people in the Western world who are mocked in prime time and celebrated nowhere. Who are caricatured in film, dismissed in academia, and systematically excluded from the public square while every other identity group receives the language of protection and dignity. Whose sacred texts are assigned in universities as examples of oppression. Whose moral convictions are reclassified as hatred by the very legal frameworks their civilization built. Whose children are taught in state schools that the faith of their parents is the primary obstacle to human progress.

And who, when they object to any of this, are told they are the oppressors.

I am describing Christians. And I am going to make a case that the secular progressive culture, which has trained itself to extend automatic empathy to every persecuted minority, has a profound and largely unexamined blind spot when it comes to the most consistently persecuted group in the modern world.

Not because Christians are perfect. They are not. Not because the church has no history to answer for. It does. But because the framework the culture uses to identify and protect persecuted groups is being applied with a consistency that stops precisely at the boundary of Christian identity, and that selective application is…

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