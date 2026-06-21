Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

My son started going to church his last two years of high school and was a prayer leader and he went to church every Sunday he was in boot camp it’s a Southern thing cuz he’s girlfriend never had to open a door cuz he was raised to do that and respected elders and he is exactly who they are targeting but he is way too smart

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