Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
Jul 23

Here is Where the Conflict "Lies", imo. The Hegseth "renaming" is "stupid as hell" looking for Other Veterans with the same last Names. The Original Confederate Generals should have been Restored as the person the forts/bases were named for. (even Bragg who was just awful as a Confederate general)

This Repub/rinoRat Congresscritter also thinks his Union Army should be honored but the Confederate Army dishonored. also the current democRat Bolsheviks think the Confederate History should be Erased in names, statues, and graves. (Including the Reconciliation Monument at Arlington Cemetery).

That The Civil War Hasn't Concluded seems to be the Current Reality now after 165 years from Gen Lee's and Gen. Johnston's & others surrenders.

Hegseth should replace Bragg with a Competent Confederate General like Nathan Bedford Forrest, whom Gen. Sherman later on after the war, said was the Best Cavalry Commander in the Civil War on Either side. That would open a can of whoop-ass.

Back to the Future .... This USSA is in another (Feral Bureaucrazy) civil war, Rhyming History, not repeating, But More Existential, as the former USA under the MAGA-MAHA banner is Now attempting to Restore a Republic, which if unsuccessful, then this Nation will Divide. (Again)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
P. S.'s avatar
P. S.
Jul 23

Face diaper wearing pansy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture