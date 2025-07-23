Why Am I Not Surprised He Was a COVID Vaxer Whimp as Well. To me it looks stupid also, but not for the same reason. If it were not for the likes of white-whimp, pander pimps like bacon, there would be no need to change base names. Can you say RINO??? - DD

A Republican congressman blasted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s push to resurrect banned Confederate base names via proxy as “stupid as hell” in an interview with USA TODAY.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, joined House Democrats on July 15 to approve a defense bill amendment seeking to block the name changes. The retired Air Force brigadier general described the move as a "rebuke" of Hegseth and Trump's use of a loophole to restore Confederate names.

While it was unclear if the measure would make it into the final defense bill, Bacon had harsh words for Hegseth's moves to fiddle with legally mandated efforts to remove the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military bases.

“I think they’re trying to be too cute by Hegseth on this, saying, ‘Well it’s Bragg, but it’s a different Bragg," Bacon said July 18, referring to the now twice-renamed Army base in North Carolina. "To me, it looks stupid as hell.”…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight