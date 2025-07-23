Pig Fat! yankee GOP Congressman Shows His anti-Southern Stripes
'Stupid as hell': GOP congressman blasts Hegseth on Confederate base names. Rep. Don Bacon, who helped lead the effort to change military base names, voted for law defunding efforts to the changes.
Why Am I Not Surprised He Was a COVID Vaxer Whimp as Well. To me it looks stupid also, but not for the same reason. If it were not for the likes of white-whimp, pander pimps like bacon, there would be no need to change base names. Can you say RINO??? - DD
A Republican congressman blasted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s push to resurrect banned Confederate base names via proxy as “stupid as hell” in an interview with USA TODAY.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska, joined House Democrats on July 15 to approve a defense bill amendment seeking to block the name changes. The retired Air Force brigadier general described the move as a "rebuke" of Hegseth and Trump's use of a loophole to restore Confederate names.
While it was unclear if the measure would make it into the final defense bill, Bacon had harsh words for Hegseth's moves to fiddle with legally mandated efforts to remove the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military bases.
“I think they’re trying to be too cute by Hegseth on this, saying, ‘Well it’s Bragg, but it’s a different Bragg," Bacon said July 18, referring to the now twice-renamed Army base in North Carolina. "To me, it looks stupid as hell.”…
Here is Where the Conflict "Lies", imo. The Hegseth "renaming" is "stupid as hell" looking for Other Veterans with the same last Names. The Original Confederate Generals should have been Restored as the person the forts/bases were named for. (even Bragg who was just awful as a Confederate general)
This Repub/rinoRat Congresscritter also thinks his Union Army should be honored but the Confederate Army dishonored. also the current democRat Bolsheviks think the Confederate History should be Erased in names, statues, and graves. (Including the Reconciliation Monument at Arlington Cemetery).
That The Civil War Hasn't Concluded seems to be the Current Reality now after 165 years from Gen Lee's and Gen. Johnston's & others surrenders.
Hegseth should replace Bragg with a Competent Confederate General like Nathan Bedford Forrest, whom Gen. Sherman later on after the war, said was the Best Cavalry Commander in the Civil War on Either side. That would open a can of whoop-ass.
Back to the Future .... This USSA is in another (Feral Bureaucrazy) civil war, Rhyming History, not repeating, But More Existential, as the former USA under the MAGA-MAHA banner is Now attempting to Restore a Republic, which if unsuccessful, then this Nation will Divide. (Again)
Face diaper wearing pansy