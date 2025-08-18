A good take by Paul Kersey at the Unz Review - DD

It’s nothing more than a humiliation ritual at this point. And it’s all going to take place in the occupied city of Los Angeles at The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA). Almost a score of desecrated monuments (others simply decommissioned and removed by Bolshevik mayors and city council’s once courage to maintain them was exhausted) will be on display in their degraded state, a celebration of not just the dismantling of these statues, but a somber reminder losing your civilization has consequences.

Especially those Dead White Males we once venerated. As the inheritors of the civilization they helped build for their posterity lose their moral authority, so too must the monuments honoring their achievements in life be denigrated as publicly as possible. Thus, the MOCA Geffen in LA will proudly showcase the work of contemporary artists inspired by the monuments pulled down during the George Floyd Uprising, what will come to be dubbed World War Woke, as companion pieces to those memorials supplanted in 2020 (and after).

Interestingly, like a black defensive back in the National Football League (NFL) who intercepts a pass and has a clear path to taking it to the end zone for an easy pick-six, the celebration might have happened a little early. Remember, you can’t start celebrating the touchdown and spike the football until the ball crossed the…

See More...

