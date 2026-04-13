The “pro-choice” giant just shelled out $500,000 after getting caught segregating employees by race in the name of DEI

(Right Flank) - You can’t make this stuff up.

The organization that loves to lecture the rest of America about racial justice and equity has been caught red-handed practicing old-fashioned racial segregation against its own white employees.

According to The Federalist, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has agreed to pay a whopping $500,000 to settle a federal investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The charges? Mandatory race-segregated “affinity caucuses,” anti-white harassment in DEI training sessions, and giving white workers second-class treatment on basic workplace benefits.

This is the same Planned Parenthood that positions itself as a heroic defender of the marginalized. Yet behind closed doors, they were running a system that deliberately divided employees by skin color and targeted white staff for special treatment.

How’s that for breathtaking hypocrisy?

The EEOC found that Planned Parenthood forced employees into race-based affinity groups where people of the “wrong” race were banned from…

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