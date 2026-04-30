RJOA CELEBRATES IT’S 9TH ANNIVERSARY AT HOME AND GARDENS OF ANITA STEVENS!

(Montgomery County News) - The faithful and happy members of the Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721, United Daughters of the Confederacy, gathered together to celebrate their Chartering into the UDC on March 17, 2017! As all arrived at the Home of JIM and ANITA STEVENS, two handsome Southern gentlemen, RODNEY SHARER and JIM STEVENS were there to assist the ladies out of their cars for parking and carrying their special treats that they had prepared for sharing. All arrived with Crystal and Silver in hand, gifts for the Co-Hostesses: ANITA STEVENS and DARLA SHARER, and added surprises for the party. The Co-Hostesses were well prepared for everyone, inside and out, and the gardens were breathtaking!

Everything was beautiful in Full Spring Bloom, as was the glow of the members.

President JENNY LEHR Welcomed everyone, and especially Thanked the Charter Members, and the Hostesses. ANITA & DARLA prepared a Fun Game about: Do You Know Your Members, and that created lots of new surprises and…

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