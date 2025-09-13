Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

"Life" can change in an instant. Even Life, especially in this demoncrazy Infested USSA. "War" comes in many forms and eventually leads to final resolutions. We/Me/You do not have to "like" Reality to Recognize It. Recognition is the 1st Step, Comrades.

https://ncrenegade.com/stop-arguing-and-be-a-good-man/

We heard the bell toll this week for an innocent girl in Charlotte, NC (that had been covered up for weeks) and Charlie Kirk. There Will Be More Tolling Bells, a Factual Reality is our Bell Awaits ....

So "Why?" Do we Cower and Tremble ???

Read the Entire Speech of Patrick Henry's "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death."

"Si vis pacem, para bellum" 2025=1775 whether recoginized or not, the war has begun .....

