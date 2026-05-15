After Secession, Will Red States Have Enough Ports?

(Red-State Secession) - Blue state ports will be glad to have our business, but most of our bulk cargo sails down the Mississippi River system to red-state ports. The map above shows that red-state ports handle most of US shipping (measured by weight, not by value). Almost everyone in the red state federation will live in a state that is on the Mississippi River system.

Not much cargo travels by river through Kansas City though because rail is king there. Absent war, Chicago would stay with the blue states, which means we’d be wise to build more rail from Kansas City to Indianapolis as far South as necessary to avoid blue states (in case of a temporary embargo). Other than that, our traffic will be fine.

A red-state federation would have 9 coastal states, including Alaska. Additionally, Indiana, Ohio, & western Pennsylvania are on the Great Lakes, which have access to the North Atlantic via the St. Lawrence Seaway, which is only iced over for part of Winter.

We’ll have the…

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