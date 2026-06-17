Prattville Dragoons Camp 1524 Continues Its Leadership in Heritage Preservation

(Prattville Dragoons) - Three members of the Prattville Dragoons attended the Alabama Division SCV convention in Athens AL on Saturday June 6th. Commander Waldo was joined by compatriots Larry Spears and Tyrone Crowley as delegates for Camp 1524. The Reunion started with greetings from representatives of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Order of Confederate Rose, Order of the Stars and Bars, and Children of the Confederacy. Commander Waldo’s daughter brought those greetings from the CofC and was later named one of the three recipients of the Gen Joseph Wheeler scholarship. After that, the Mechanized Cavalry rode up on their Harleys carrying the flags which were then posted in the hall. Pledges and salutes to the flags was followed by a reading of the SCV Charge and a Benediction offered by the Division Chaplain. Adjutant Hattabaugh welcomed everyone to the Reunion as his was the local host camp. This was an election year so business consisted of a couple of amendments to…

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