Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 Cemetery Maintenance in July 2026

(The Prattville Dragoons) - Members of the Prattville Dragoons SCV Camp 1524 have been laboring in the Alabama summer heat maintaining the grounds at the two local cemeteries for which the camp acts as SCV Guardians to care for the final resting place of Confederate veterans. Comms Officer Eric Davis trimmed around all the tombstones across the Robinson Springs cemetery in Millbrook on Friday July 10th. Then on Monday July 20th, Treasurer John Dennis and his wife Mary Jane and David Whitehead mowed, trimmed and cleaned Indian Hill cemetery in west Prattville off CR 86. Tremendous work by these dedicated compatriots remembering our fallen heroes and founders of these local communities…

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