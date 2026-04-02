Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 Perform First Cemetery Groundskeeping of the Season

(The Prattville Dragoons) - As part of the SCV Guardian program, Camp 1524 maintains the grounds at Indian Hill Cemetery in Prattville and Robinson Springs Cemetery in Millbrook. The first leaf cutting of the season was just completed on Friday March 20 at Indian Hill including cutting down and up three leaning trees. Camp Treasurer John Dennis led the effort with his wife Mary Jane helping too. In addition, prospective member David Whitehead largely did the tree cutting. Confederate flags placed at graves in the cemetery were replaced. Much thanks to these compatriots for leading this effort to care for the final resting place of these Confederate veterans including original WBTS Dragoons and many early city founders…

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