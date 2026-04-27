Great Work Gentlemen. We All Thank You.

(Prattville Dragoons SCV) - Members of the Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 placed small Battle flags at the graves of all the Confederate Veterans at Prattville’s Oak Hill cemetery and at Confederate Memorial Park in Marbury on Saturday March 28th. Compatriot Wayne Sutherland brought maps of the Oak Hill cemetery which highlighted the Confederate veterans graves and also brought new flags to put out. Treasurer John Dennis, Color Sgt Billy Leverette, Comms Officer Eric Davis and compatriots Todd Rogers, Daryl Haywood, Bill Myrick and Larry Spears helped Wayne with this effort. Commander Harold Grooms put the hundreds of flags out at Confederate Memorial Park single handedly. This activity is meant to honor these Confederate heroes in April for the…

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