SCV Camp 1524 Dragoons Attend McKeithen Cemetery Historical Marker Dedication

Saturday, September 6, 2025, a historical marker was unveiled at the Alexander McKeithen Cemetery, located on Hastings Hollow, in the Columns Subdivision in Millbrook, Alabama.

Extended family was on hand to witness the unveiling of the marker, which was presented by Larry Caver, from the Old Autauga Historical Society.

The cemetery dates back to at least 1862 when the location was still a part of Autauga County. The oldest grave is for Thomas McKeithen who was killed in action at Malvern Hill in Virginia in 1862. He was the brother of Dr. A. S. McKeithen, a surgeon in the Prattville Dragoons during the war, and afterward, a physician in Prattville until his death.

