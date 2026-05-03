The Unease You’re Feeling Is Not an Accident

(JD Rucker) - Something has shifted. You may not be able to name it precisely, but you feel it — in the cost of your groceries, in the tone of the news, in the conversations at church that drift toward things nobody used to say out loud. A quiet, persistent sense that the world your parents handed you is becoming unrecognizable, and that the pace of that change is accelerating. You’re not being paranoid. You’re paying attention. And the difference between those two things matters more right now than perhaps at any moment in living memory.

This is not a piece about stocking your bunker or predicting the exact date of the apocalypse. Christians have been wrong about that date too many times to be confident about the calendar. What this is, instead, is a serious look at four converging pressures that demand a serious response — not from politicians, not from pundits, but from you, personally, spiritually, and practically.

The ancient word for that response is readiness. Jesus used it often. “Watch therefore,” He said in Matthew 24:42, “for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.” That command was not given to frighten us. It was given because preparation, properly understood, is an act of faith.

The international architecture the United States spent seventy years building after World War II is visibly straining. Trade wars, sanctions, tariff escalations, and…

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