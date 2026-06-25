Studies Show That Predators Target Women Based on One Thing

(Maria Cassano, The Good Girl Recovery Guide) - In 2025, federal attorney Adeline Dimond published a Medium article called, “Should You Out-Crazy Men?”

When Dimond was out walking her dog, two men catcalled her. Their comments were sinister and guttural. Instead of ignoring it like she had so many times before, this time, she felt rage.

Rage that she couldn’t simply enjoy her walk through the park.

Rage that she was 54 years old and still dealing with this crap.

Rage that we teach girls to carry their keys between their fingers, instead of teaching boys to control themselves. Dimond wrote:

“I remembered the protocol: ignore, walk faster, wrap hands around house keys in case I had to gouge someone’s eyes out. The house-keys-eye-gouging-trick is something that I, like most women I know, learned when they were sixteen. And this fact enraged me too — that I actually know that keys are good for gouging someone’s eyes out, and I have known this for 38 years.”

But Dimond did not put her head down and walk faster. Instead, she snapped.

She walked straight towards the men, screaming profanities and threatening to

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight